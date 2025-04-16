Masindi seeks Shs30m monthly to fix waste crisis

Masindi Municipality is battling a deepening waste management crisis, with local officials warning that the town needs nearly twice its current monthly allocation to avert a public health disaster.

The Central Division currently spends about Shs16 million monthly on garbage collection. But officials say this is far from sufficient and are now asking for Shs30 million to address the critical shortfalls.

“Our waste management system is overstretched,” said Augustus Bigirwenkya, Secretary for Health at Masindi Central Division.

He added: “We can’t pay our workers adequately, our trucks are old, and we lack essential protective gear.”

Masindi employs 30 garbage collectors, each earning about Shs110,000 monthly—less than half of what counterparts in towns like Lira reportedly earn.

The low pay, coupled with a lack of gumboots, gloves and overalls, has left workers demoralized and exposed to serious health risks.

“We fail to buy them protective gear, and this puts their lives at risk. Handling garbage without protection can lead to disease,” Bigirwenkya added.

Masindi’s garbage trucks, many of which have been in use for over 18 years, frequently break down. Fuel shortages caused by unreliable suppliers further disrupt collection schedules.

“Sometimes the fuel suppliers demand more than we can pay, and the trucks are grounded,” Bigirwenkya said on Tuesday.

According to Isaac Bongomin, the Central Division Chairperson, mechanical failures often result in uncollected garbage piling up on streets and in residential areas, creating an eyesore and breeding ground for disease.

Masindi Municipal Council Secretary for Finance, Jackson Mboneraho, confirmed the dire situation and stressed the need for a sustainable long-term solution.

“We spend Shs7million monthly maintaining the compost site in Kikwanana Ward, but even that is becoming unsustainable,” Mboneraho said.

He added: “The site is supposed to help manage biodegradable waste, but with limited funds and coordination, it’s becoming another burden.”

The council is now appealing for support from the central government and development partners.

“If nothing is done, we’re looking at a public health disaster,” Mboneraho warned. “We need intervention from the Ministry of Local Government or NEMA.”

Mboneraho told Monitor that Masindi must remain clean to attract investors and ensure a healthy environment for residents.

Bigirwenkya emphasized that residents also have a role to play.

“People must stop littering and manage waste at household level. We are planning sensitization campaigns,” he said, adding that “the division is exploring partnerships with private firms to supplement waste management efforts.”