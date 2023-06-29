Masindi sub-county grapples with water scarcity

Kimengo Sub-county in Masindi District is currently facing a significant challenge of water scarcity.

According to Mr Bright Mugume, the chairperson, there are only two functional boreholes to cater to the entire sub-county.

The situation has forced residents in Kyekungubika, Kidinga, and Mukasenta villages to depend on water from dams, posing a threat to their health.

Nyakarongo Village, which has a population of more than 200 people, lacks a borehole.

Despite the community’s efforts to address the situation by submitting two letters to request the extension of piped water to Kimengo Sub-county, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“We have written several letters regarding the deplorable water condition, we have been informed that the authorities are awaiting the arrival of materials from the supplier to commence the process of bringing piped water to Kimengo,” Mr Mugume said.

He urged Masindi District local government to expedite the provision of piped water to Kimengo.

The affected residents expressed concerns regarding the health risks associated with consuming water that is shared with animals.

Ms Edith Akugizibwe, a resident of Kimengo Trading Centre, said access to clean water is a fundamental human right.

Ms Akugizibwe urged authorities to take immediate action in providing a sustainable source of clean water, highlighting that it will not only enhance the quality of life but also safeguard the community’s health.

Mr Rogers Kanti, an activist in Masindi Town, urged authorities to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to implement long-term solutions that prioritise the well-being and access to safe and reliable water sources.

“Access to safe and clean water is not a luxury but a basic necessity that every individual deserves, and it is essential to prioritise the well-being of the residents of Kimengo Sub-county,” Mr Kanti said.

Report

A recent report by the Ministry of Water and Environment reveals significant variations in water access rates in Masindi.

Masindi has a total of 1,429 domestic water points, catering to a population of 254,569 people, of which 228,309 reside in rural areas.