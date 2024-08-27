Masindi woman arrested over stealing baby at Masindi Hospital

Police in Masindi District Tuesday morning arrested a 22-year-old woman accused of stealing a three-day-old boy from Masindi General Hospital.

The suspect, Beatrice Musiimenta, was apprehended while attempting to flee to Kampala, shortly after the baby was reported missing from its mother, Agnes Akena. Akena had temporarily left the baby in the maternity ward.

A hospital cleaner who preferred to be anonymous said: "The suspect was wearing a dress with a scarf over her head. I saw her near the entrance several times, but I assumed she was visiting someone. We had no idea she was planning something like this."

She said the suspect, seen in the hospital early Tuesday morning, took advantage of the mother's absence from the baby's bedside and escaped unnoticed with the child.

Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza confirmed the arrest stating that they “acted on information about a suspicious woman attempting to board a taxi with a stolen baby.”

“Police swiftly intervened at Kijura Taxi Park in Masindi Town, preventing her departure to Kampala,” he noted.

He added that: "Fortunately, we were able to rescue the baby before any harm could come to him, the suspect is now in police custody and investigations are ongoing.”

Police are exploring the possible motives of the alleged crime with efforts underway to gather more information about the suspect's background in terms of her family and associates.

Patrick Alinaitwe, a resident from Masindi municipality, said there is a need for improved security measures at the hospital to prevent such incidents.

Other locals who spoke to Monitor called for enhanced surveillance systems.