Mass cancer screening at UCI kicks off today

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has organised a two-day free cancer screening camp at the Mulago-based centre to enhance early detection and improve cancer survival rates.

Dr Nixon Niyonzima, the head of research and training at UCI, said the mass screening, organised in collaboration with the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare, will happen today (Monday) and Tuesday.

“This free screening camp will have ultrasound, mammography, and other lab investigations,” he said.

Dr Fred Okuku, a cancer care consultant at UCI, explained that one doesn’t need to have symptoms before coming for cancer screening. Although the screening is for everyone, Dr Okuku appealed to those with a family history of cancer not to miss the screening.

"Screening is for people who do not have symptoms. Cancer is a disease that may present without symptoms,” he noted.

“Seventy (70) percent of our patients are coming late, which means we cannot cure them. So this campaign is to ensure that we reduce that. If people come early they can be cured of cancer. Most of the cancers can be cured if they come early," he added.

According to data from UCI, around 7,000 new patients come for diagnosis and treatment each year but this number is too low when compared to an estimated 34,000 people who develop cancer each year.

In children, according to information from UCI, the cancer survival rate is at 50 percent, which is below the 80 percent survival rate in developed countries such as the United States of America. In adults, the cancer survival rate in Uganda is around 20-30 percent.

Dr Jackson Orem, the UCI executive director, noted that the institute’s primary policy focus is cancer prevention. He explained that before prevention can be effective, the public must be aware of the rising prevalence of various cancers affecting the population.

Dr Martin Origa, the head of the gynecology unit at UCI said cervical cancer is the leading cancer affecting women. He appealed to parents to ensure their daughters are vaccinated against Human papillomavirus (HPV), which is known to cause cancer. Dr Origa also revealed that a recent survey on cancer burden shows that cervical cancer leads in all sub-regions.

In men, Dr Okuku revealed that prostate cancer is the leading cancer affecting men above 40. He urged men with a family history of prostate cancer to come for screening.

