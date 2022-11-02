Master’s student loses case against MUK, MUBS

Court in Kampala has dismissed a case in which a master’s student had sued Makerere University Kampala (MUK) and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) for failing to include her name on the graduation list upon her successful completion of studies.

While dismissing the case filed by Ms Patience Agaba, the presiding judge Musa Ssekaana held that the failure to graduate her was lawful since she continued to study after she had been duly notified of the cancellation of her admission.

According to Justice Ssekaana, Makerere University issued a cancellation letter dated April 28, 2011, which terminated its services to Ms Agaba, and she has admitted provisionally something which meant that her documents were subject to verification as stipulated under section 45 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act of 2001.

“Therefore, for one to be admitted by the defendant for a Masters in Human Resource Management must have graduated from a chartered university yet the plaintiff holds a bachelor’s degree in Ethics and Developmental Studies from Uganda Martyrs’ University before it was chartered which led to the cancellation of the plaintiff’s admission,” ruled Justice Ssekaana.

Adding: “The defendant university had all powers to cancel the admission of the plaintiff since she had been provisionally admitted. The plaintiff’s case is dismissed with no order as to costs.”

Court ruled that MUBS as a third party is affiliated to the MUK and thus it’s only mandated to perform courses on behalf of MUK which provides instructions as agreed upon, and thus MUBS has no powers to nullify the decisions made.

According to court documents, Ms Agaba was admitted on August 18, 2010, to a master’s degree programme in Human Resource Management at MUBS where she paid all the necessary school dues and undertook the academic work upon receipt of the admission.

“Upon verification of the plaintiff’s academic documents, it was discovered that she had graduated before Uganda Martyrs University was chartered, something which led to the cancellation of her admission on grounds of ineligibility and breach of admission policy,” the document read in part.