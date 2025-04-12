Maternal health crisis: Archbishop Kaziimba calls for increased funding

Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon Ugandans to prioritize funding health services to improve maternal health.

Speaking at Uganda Christian University's annual Safe Motherhood Conference 2025, which marked 20 years of Save the Mothers, Dr. Kaziimba emphasised the need for investment in health facilities.

"This is the time Ugandans should invest in health facilities to save our mothers and newborns. Commit resources because by investing in mothers, you are investing in the future of our nation," Dr Kaziimba said.

He also urged stakeholders to make maternal health a national conversation and adopt a holistic approach to advocacy, empowering women and girls while educating boys to become responsible leaders.

The conference highlighted alarming statistics, with Dr. Richard Mugahi, Commissioner from the Ministry of Health, noting that over 2,000 women die annually due to preventable causes. The main causes of maternal deaths include delayed healthcare seeking, delayed care, and inadequate delivery preparation. For newborns, top causes of death are prematurity (37%), birth asphyxia (24%), and congenital anomalies (10%).

Globally, a woman dies every two minutes during pregnancy or childbirth, with 20-30 more suffering from maternal morbidity, Dr. Mugahi added. Africa has the highest Maternal Mortality Rate at 444 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Dr Mushin Nsubuga of Save the Mothers East Africa emphasized the urgency for action, stating that 12 maternal deaths occur daily in Uganda, mostly from preventable causes. Save the Mothers has empowered over 500 professionals to champion safe motherhood, promoting a multi-sectoral approach to advocacy.