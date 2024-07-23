Mathew Bukenya was an icon – Uneb  

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has mourned the loss of its former Executive Secretary, Mathew Bukenya, who passed away on July 22, 2024, at the age of 89.

Bukenya was described by Uneb as an icon who left a lasting impact on the examinations body and the education sector in Uganda.

"Uneb and the entire education sector has lost an icon who made a mark in his time of service. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the demise of our former Executive Secretary, Mathew Barry Bulyake Bukenya,” said Dan Odongo, the current Executive Secretary of Uneb, in a statement released on Monday evening.

Bukenya's tenure at Uneb was marked by significant innovations and achievements. He initiated the construction of the Uneb offices in Kyambogo and modernised the Ntinda-based headquarters.



He also oversaw the construction of a state-of-the-art printery, enabling the Board to print examinations locally and in-house, a departure from the previous practice of printing examinations in the United Kingdom.

"He was passionate about his work as well as promoting the positive image of Uneb. A number of developments took place during his tenure of office," Odongo said.

Bukenya also played a key role in curbing examination malpractice and established a fully-fledged Information Communication Technology (ICT) department, which innovated an application for accessing Uneb results through SMS.

Those who worked with Bukenya described him as a great disciplinarian who was patient with staff and promoted an open-door policy. He gave all staff members an opportunity to access him regardless of rank.

The family of Bukenya is yet to announce burial arrangements.



Bukenya's professional journey.

Bukenya's professional journey spanned several decades, including his time at the East African Examinations Council, where he served in various capacities, including Chief Accountant and Head of Finance Department between 1981 and 1988 and between 1989 and 1991 respectively.

He later retired from Public Service, but worked as a private educational consultant between 1995 and January 16, 1996.