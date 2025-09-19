Matooke prices triple in Tooro, Ankole, Kigezi

Farmers in Tooro and Ankole sub-region are reaping big profits from matooke sales after prices tripled off-peak season, starting in August. However, the sharp rise has left consumers digging deeper into their pockets to feed their families and sustain their businesses. During the peak season of June and July, farmers lamented about low prices, selling a bunch of matooke at as little as between Shs5,000 and Shs7,000. Today, that same bunch goes for between Shs30,000 and Shs35,000, with some towns such as Rwebisengo in Ntoroko District reporting prices of more than Shs50,000.

Mr Joshua Ahimbisibwe, a farmer from Bunyangabu District, Tooro Sub-region, said the turnaround has brought smiles to farmers. “A few months ago, I couldn’t make any profit from my two acres of banana plantation. Now, I sell 20 to 30 bunches every two weeks, at Shs30,000 to wholesale buyers and Shs35,000 for retail buyers. The prices are good, and demand is higher than supply,” he said. He added that the high prices are attributed to a recent dry spell that wiped out many banana plantations, leaving fewer farmers with produce to sell.

Traders, too, are feeling the squeeze as they buy matooke at high farm-gate prices. Mr Alex Arinaitwe, a matooke trader in Fort Portal City, Tooro Sub-region said they get matooke from Kazingo, Karago, and Bukuku areas and transport it to Fort Portal City on bicycles. He said they now buy bunches from farmers between Shs25,000 and Shs30,000 and must increase the price in town to make a profit. “If I buy a batch at Shs15,000 from a farmer, I factor in labour and transport costs and sell it at about Shs25,000 to stay in business. These days, matooke is scarce, and trucks from Kampala collect directly from plantations, which reduces our supply. We mostly sell to hotel owners and families,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

Ms Agnes Asiimwe, a resident of Fort Portal City, said her family has been forced to adjust their diet due to the high cost of matooke. “Matooke is now too expensive. As a family, we decided to eat it only twice a week. On other days, we switch to rice, posho, or Irish potatoes. That is how we are managing,” she said.

Ms Asiimwe added that other food items have also become costly, with 10 kilogrammes of posho, which they used to buy at Shs20,000, now costing between Shs25,000 and Shs30,000.

In districts like Ntoroko, where matooke is not cultivated, families rely on traders who transport it from Fort Portal and sell it in local markets. In towns such as Rwebisengo, Kibuuku, and Kanara, a large bunch of matooke now goes for more than Shs50,000. Ms Anita Kabatooro, a resident of Rwebisengo, explained that most people in the area are cattle keepers and depend on traders for food. “We don’t grow crops like matooke, so we have to buy it. A bunch that used to cost Shs20,000 now sells for Shs40,000 or more. Because of that, we mostly eat posho and rice. These days, matooke is left for rich families,” she said.

Traders in Kabale Town have attributed the sharp rise in matooke prices to poor harvests in major banana-growing districts and the activities of middlemen from the central region, who pay farmers in advance and create scarcity in local markets. Ms Margret Tusima, a matooke trader in Kabale, said the cost of matooke has nearly doubled compared to last year. “A small-sized bunch that used to cost Shs8,000 in September 2022, now goes for Shs15,000, while a large bunch that was Shs25,000 is now at Shs35,000,” she said.

Mr Tusima added that the rising prices have scared away many of her regular customers, who have turned to Irish potatoes as a cheaper alternative. “People now prefer Irish potatoes because the price has dropped from Shs1,800 to Shs1,200 per kilogramme,” she said. Another trader, Mr Collins Rubugure, expressed concern over dwindling sales, saying it now takes him four days to sell 100 bunches of matooke, compared to just two days in the past. “Some dealers are considering quitting the business because high prices and low demand are causing losses. Customers also demand fresh matooke, but sometimes we can’t supply it quickly since we have to clear old stock first,” Mr Rubugure said.













Over the years, banana farmers have complained of fluctuating prices , most especially in the dry season, which is the peak season when the supply is always high and demand is low; the prices drop to as low as Shs1,500 a bunch. For example, in the months from May to July, the price reduced between Shs1,500 and Shs3,000 in the peak season (between May and July), but now it has since increased to Shs45,000 for a big size batch, while a small-sized bunch goes for Shs15,000.

Ankole Sub-region

Mr Moses Beingana, a farmer from Rwenshanku in Bubaare Sub-county, Mbarara District, Ankole Sub-region, attributed the price surge to dwindling yields following recent drought. “After the dry spell a few months ago, matooke yields dropped and so did supply, which is why those who have it sell at higher prices. I now sell the smallest bunch at Shs20,000, while bigger ones go for between Shs30,000 and Shs40,000,” he said.

Mr Angelika Mushabe, a matooke trader, said: “The prices are high, but the buyers are fewer. Consumption patterns have changed. People now go for posho and potatoes because they cannot afford matooke at Shs40,000 for a big bunch.” Mr John Kwatampora, a resident of Kikoni Central Ward in Ntungamo Municipality, said: “Prolonged dry spells reduce production, and that drives prices up. From my one acre of banana plantation, I now earn about Shs4.5 million per harvest because the least price per bunch is Shs10,000. During peak season, I only make around Shs2.5 million.”

Mr Samson Nuwagaba, a farmer from Kyeirumba in Isingiro District, said farmers can now ably cater for their families because of good prices. “You can now pay workers, buy fertilisers, and send your children to school using money from matooke got from your plantation. I can now sell 100 bunches of matooke at between Shs3.5 million and Shs4 million per harvest, than previously, where I could earn less than Shs500,000 when it’s a peak season,” Mr Nuwagaba said.

Ms Eldarad Mugunda, a farmer from Byanamira, in Bugamba Sub-county, said during the period of scarcity, farmers and traders make a killing. “The challenge farmers have is that prices have never been stable. We are now happy because the prices are high, even though you sell 20 bunches now per harvest, you are better off than the one who sells 100 bunches when it is a peak season,” he said. Ms Rashid Zulufa, a resident of Andrews in Kakiika in Mbarara City North Division, said they have started formulating a timetable of when they can eat matooke.

“Now, we have no option other than deciding on specific days to eat matooke at home and on other days, we start on other dishes like potatoes. I have to ensure that a bunch of matooke, which we used to consume for three days, now takes a week because we cannot manage to spend Shs100,000 a week on matooke only,” she said. Food prices have also increased in restaurants.

At Muganda Restaurant on Garage Street, Mbarara City, a the price of plate of matooke with beef has been raised from Shs5,000 to Shs6,000. “Most people here like matooke, but if you see the way the prices of matooke have increased, you cannot earn any profits if we don’t also increase food prices,” Mr Jotham Muganda, a resident, said.

By Alex Ashaba, Rajab Mukombozi & Robert Muhereza

BANANAS

Banana is a major food crop for half of the Ugandan population, with approximately 75 percent of farmers cultivating it.

The country records the highest per capita consumption of banana in the world at 220-400kg per annum.

Banana production in Uganda has been driven mainly by household consumption rather than commercial goals.

With the annual matooke production of over 6 million tons, it is estimated that 70 percent is for household consumption while 30 percent is for sale.

Source: UNDP



