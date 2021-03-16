Mayambala bid to inherit Bobi petition collapses

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Judiciary has rejected former presidential candidate Willy Mayambala’s petition to inherit the petition abandoned by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, challenging the victory of Yoweri Museveni, barely two days to the deadline.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, the registrar of the Supreme Court, Ms Harriet Ssali Nalukwago, said: “Under the law, he [Mayambala] was supposed to appear during the proceedings of the formal withdrawal and he didn’t show up. With barely three days to the lapse of the 45 days in which a presidential petition is supposed to be decided, he has no chance now and he didn’t inform us why,” Ms Nalukwago said by telephone.

The constitutional 45-day deadline for filing and disposal of the presidential poll petition elapse on Thursday this week.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Mayambala downplayed the short time left on his side.

“It’s not over until it’s over. So many issues are still holding me, but I will tell you once I am done with them on what next,” Mr Mayambala said.

When asked whether he had hired a lawyer as directed by court, Mr Mayambala said he was holding talks with some lawyers, adding that many had feared to take up the petition.

In his national address on Sunday night, Mr Museveni said the petition was a concluded issue.

“The court case is now finished, I couldn’t comment about it because it was still in court. It had been taken there by Hon Robert Kyagulanyi, saying NRM had cheated. On the contrary, it’s the Opposition, especially this group of Kyagulanyi which cheated massively,” Mr Museveni said.