Mayiga, activists decry rights violations in NRM party primaries

Buganda Kingdom’s Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga has condemned scenes of violence and human rights violations witnessed during Uganda’s recent ruling party primaries, warning that unchecked political brutality could endanger the country’s democratic future.

Speaking Friday at the launch of the Wakiso District Human Rights Situation Report 2024/2025, Mayiga said authorities must take action against those responsible for the abuses.

"That can cause problems for the country," Mayiga told attendees at the Wakiso District headquarters, adding: "If party primaries are that violent, what will happen to the national elections?"

He also criticized security personnel for mistreating suspects before trial, citing the case of Edward Ssebuufu, known as Eddy Mutwe, a civilian bodyguard to opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. Mutwe was arrested early this year under contentious circumstances.

Mayiga’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the conduct of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, which were marred by reports of beatings, intimidation, and arrests in various districts including Lwemiyaga (Ssembabule), Bukoto West (Lwengo), and Kasambya (Mubende).

Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana, Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI), echoed the Buganda premier’s concerns. He urged the Katikkiro (prime minister) to join civil society in pushing for political accountability.

“We condemn enforced disappearances of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters. That issue is still puzzling us,” Ssewanyana said.

Buganda Kingdom’s Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga launches the Wakiso District Human Rights Situation Report for 2024–2025 at the district headquarters on July 25, 2025. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

The Wakiso District Human Rights Committee, the first of its kind in Uganda, has resolved over 750 cases involving vulnerable groups, including widows, orphans, and the elderly, according to district chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika.

Bwanika also pointed to language as a contributing factor to rights violations.

“Many citizens don’t understand English, which is the official language. Perpetrators exploit this to infringe on others' rights,” he said.

Elly Kasirye, who chairs the committee, announced plans to expand the model nationally. “We’ve already visited over 14 districts with support from the European Union. Wakiso is acting as a benchmark,” he said.

Wakiso Woman MP Betty Ethel Naluyima backed the expansion initiative, pledging to push for legal reforms. She said that although current laws allow councils to establish committees, the Local Government Act does not explicitly mention human rights bodies.

“We need to amend the law so human rights committees become standard in every district,” she said.

The call for reforms comes as public scrutiny over Uganda’s political climate intensifies ahead of future national elections. Human rights groups have repeatedly accused authorities of stifling dissent, especially during election periods.

For many in civil society, the events of the recent NRM primaries serve as a warning of what may come if no institutional safeguards are implemented.