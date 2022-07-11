Mayiga asks religious and cultural leaders to join the fight against HIV/AIDs

The Katikkiro (Premier) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has urged religious and cultural leaders to join the fight against HIV/AIDs in Uganda saying that all leaders are responsible to save people’s lives.

The Katikkiro made the remark Sunday during his campaign in Kalangala District dubbed the fight to end AIDs by 2030, where he sensitised the public on the dangers of having unprotected sex, especially among the youths.

The Katikkiro noted that due to the extra effort the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has exhibited in the fight against HIV /AIDS, he was appointed as the Ambassador for HIV/AIDS fight in Uganda by UNAIDS that’s why the kingdom is at the forefront.

“All leaders should focus on health issues because we cannot develop the country when people are not healthy. If we are working together we can fight and end HIV by 2030,” he said.

Mr Mayiga added that religious and cultural leaders have chances to sensitise people from the grassroots because the majority believe in them and have access to them.

“Youth and men believe in cultural and religious leaders, therefore, they should sensitise them on the dangers of having unprotected sex. If we are working together with all leaders and partners am sure we can achieve our goal of ending AIDS by 2030 in Uganda,” he said.

He also urged people to go for HIV testing to know their status and start treatment on time because the medication is available in all government hospitals.

About 90-90-90 target

UNAIDS “90-90-90” strategy calls for 90 per cent of HIV-infected individuals to be diagnosed by 2020, 90% of whom will be on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 90 per cent of whom will achieve sustained virologic suppression. Reaching these targets by 2020 will reduce the HIV epidemic to a low-level endemic disease by 2030.