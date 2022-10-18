Mayiga asks students to embrace culture

Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has asked subjects of the kingdom to never forget the Luganda language as one way of preserving culture.

Mr Mayiga was on Saturday speaking to Baganda students that study in different educational institutions in Ankole and Kigezi regions under their umbrella organisation of Nkubazambogo at Kabale University.

“While you live far away from Buganda Kingdom, do not forget your Kabaka, your clans, your language, culture and norms, among others. Take advantage of your being in these educational institutions to excel in academics for your bright future. Aspire to acquire knowledge through embracing education. Little knowledge is dangerous as it leads to telling lies, distorting facts and destroying opportunities,” he said.

He also asked the youth to protect themselves against HIV/Aids.

“Keep good health, study, and complete your courses despite the challenges that you go through. Be innovative, humble, trusted, work hard, committed and respect others so that they can respect you. When you use your youthful days very well your future will be bright,” Mr Mayiga said.

Mr Mayiga was accompanied by Buganda Kingdom minister for youth, sports and recreation Henry Ssejabembe Kiberu, State minister for Local Government in Buganda Kingdom Joseph Kawuki, Kabaka’s representative for Ankole and Kigezi regions Hajj Mutaasa Kafeero, and chairperson of Buganda Youth Council Baker Ssejjengo, among others.

The chairman of the Nkobazombogo Association at Kabale University, Mr Rodgers Kintu, asked the Buganda Kingdom to allocate land to Kabale University to establish a study centre in Buganda.

“Many of us study in different educational institutions in Kigezi, Ankole and other regions because we are on government sponsorship. Government releases sometimes come in late, many of us suffer because we are far from our home areas. We appeal for the establishment of Kabale University study centre within Buganda region so that we can study well with less challenges,” Mr Kintu said.