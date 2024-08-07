Mayiga calls for compulsory teaching of ICT and Agriculture in lower secondary

The Premier of the Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged the government to make Agriculture and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) compulsory subjects in lower secondary schools.

Katikkiro Mayiga emphasised that education is essential for unlocking potential and that it is important to select subjects that drive the transformational agenda.

“Given the current conditions in the country, some subjects should be compulsory, including ICT, Agriculture, indigenous languages, and History,” he said.

He made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Kings College Budo, Wakiso District on Tuesday where he also commissioned a new boys' dormitory building.

Mr Mayiga noted that mastering ICT is crucial for success in today’s world, which increasingly relies on technology rather than traditional resources like oil and gas. “The world is advancing through ICT, with the use of social media platforms and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has made work easier,” he stated.

He highlighted the importance of agriculture, especially since 70 percent of the population in rural areas relies on it for their livelihoods. “Ignoring agriculture would affect the entire country, as many of our products, especially coffee, are exported,” he said.

Additionally, he stressed the need to prioritize indigenous languages, which he described as vital to preserving heritage. “All schools should teach indigenous languages according to their regions. Understanding oneself is key to grasping new concepts,” he explained.

Mr Mayiga also called on the younger generation to embrace history to understand the diverse nationalities within Uganda.

“Uganda is a collection of different people whose true history contributed to genuine national consciousness. Understanding your country is how you build patriotism,” he said.

He urged educationists to consider these subjects seriously, mentioning that he had discussed the issue with the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, who responded positively and promised further engagement.

Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona emphasized the importance of investing in agriculture, noting that it is the largest source of employment and income in a developing country like Uganda.

“Modern methods of farming have been introduced and those with small piece of land can also start farming and earn a living especially in urban areas,” he said.

He added that while ICT is crucial, there are still those who may struggle to embrace it. Therefore, he stressed the need for education and resources to help people invest in agriculture. “It is possible to everybody and everywhere to embrace agriculture because the market for agriculture products is available in Uganda and a broad,” he said.

The headteacher of Kings College Buddo, Canon John Fred Kazibwe, stated that the school has successfully adopted the new secondary curriculum while retaining traditional subjects.

“The school has remained competitive over the years and maintained a global presence by actively participating in several international competitions,” he said.

New Curriculum

According to the new curriculum, lower secondary students are required to take a minimum of eight subjects, seven of which are compulsory.

The curriculum allows students to study 12 subjects in Senior One and Two, with 11 being compulsory and one elective.