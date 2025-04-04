Govt can’t tax a sick population, says Mayiga

Buganda Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga has urged the government and other partners to provide more support to the health sector to ensure a productive population.

According to Mr Mayiga, the government will struggle to collect taxes from a population suffering from preventable diseases such as HIV/AIDS and emphasized the need for more funding.

“Business owners cannot thrive if their consumers are dying from HIV,” Mr. Mayiga said.

“Similarly, the Uganda Revenue Authority cannot collect taxes if taxpayers are lost to the disease. We must unite to end HIV/AIDS in Uganda,” he added.

The Katikkiro made these remarks at Bulange, Mengo, on Thursday, while receiving a contribution worth Shs 20 million from Hima Cement towards this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run, which aims to fight HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

The annual event supports the government’s broader national effort to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Uganda faces significant HIV challenges, with approximately 1.4 million people living with the virus and 54,000 new infections recorded in 2022.

Mr Mayiga called on more individuals and corporate organizations to support the Kabaka’s Birthday Run, set to take place on Sunday.

“This is a smart step, as the Kabaka is an icon of unity, and his birthday represents a celebration of life, health, and business,” he said.

Mr Philemon Mubiru, the Head of Innovation and Marketing at Hima Cement, also highlighted the importance of supporting the Kabaka’s Birthday Run.

“This partnership is not just about fulfilling a corporate responsibility—it’s about investing in the well-being of our communities and standing together in the fight against HIV,” Mr. Mubiru said.

“The Kabaka Birthday Run provides a powerful platform to reach thousands of people with vital health messages, especially around HIV prevention and awareness. We are proud to contribute to such a meaningful and impactful cause,” he added

The national HIV prevalence rate stands at 5.1%, with young women and adolescent girls being the most affected.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is working on strategies to raise funds locally to bridge the funding gap of about 70% caused by US donor cuts in financing family planning services.



