Mayiga cautions Kabaka’s chiefs, ministers against misconduct

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has warned representatives in the Buganda Kingdom to avoid misconduct while on duty, urging them to uphold respect, discipline, and integrity as they serve the Kabaka and his subjects.

Addressing the kingdom's leaders during their engagement at Bulange on Thursday, Katikkiro Mayiga reminded ministers and Kabaka chiefs that fulfilling their responsibilities is the true measure of leadership.

He noted that something as simple as attending cabinet meetings reflects the seriousness and respect one attaches to the office entrusted to them.

"Leaving whatever you are doing to attend Buganda cabinet meetings shows that you value the responsibility given to you as a leader," Katikkiro Mayiga said.

He emphasised that Buganda's heritage remains the foundation of its identity and must be respected and protected at all costs.

The Katikkiro urged ministers to embody the Kabaka's pillars of hard work, sound decision-making, respect, and planning for the future of the kingdom.

Warning ahead of elections

As the country prepares for the election season, Mayiga cautioned the kingdom's representatives to be mindful of their words and actions. He stressed that their behavior in public must reflect neutrality, responsibility, and a commitment to peace.

"During the election period, leaders must be careful about how they speak and associate with the public because Buganda is expected to guide others by promoting peace and remaining neutral," he said.

He warned that those who engage in political fights for leadership risk embarrassing themselves and undermining the kingdom's image.

"The more you fight for leadership, the more you lose recognition. Insisting on selfish interests may only bring shame to the kingdom," Mayiga noted.

Katikkiro Mayiga added that first impressions matter greatly in leadership and the generation has changed.

"The way you present yourself in public creates a lasting impression of how you are treated as a representative of Buganda Kingdom," he observed.

The Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko, Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, echoed the Katikkiro's sentiments, saying kingdom representatives must uphold Buganda's cultural values in their communities.

"Some Buganda representatives are not recognized because of their behavior. In some cases, people cannot even identify their leaders when they are present, which undermines their role," Mugumbule said.

He noted that all kingdom committees are actively functioning, though some have not been holding physical meetings. Despite this, activities are ongoing across all regions.

"Mugumbule further revealed that Buganda Kingdom has embarked on visits across regions to ensure that the Kabaka's chiefs and other representatives are fulfilling their responsibilities, especially in convening meetings," he said.

He emphasized that Buganda's local government plays a critical role in monitoring activities from the village to the regional level, a structure designed to identify and nurture leaders from the grassroots.

"We applaud our ministers who are always on the ground to oversee kingdom activities and report on progress. This helps us track developments and hold leaders accountable to the Kabaka and the people," he added.

Both leaders underscored that Buganda's strength lies in disciplined, accountable, and culturally grounded leadership, warning that misbehavior tarnishes not only individual reputations but also the legacy of the kingdom.



