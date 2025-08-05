Mayiga decries violence in party primaries, urges peaceful 2026 elections

The Katikkiro (Premier) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has condemned the violence that marred recent political party primaries, calling it unnecessary and harmful to democratic processes.

Speaking to the media during a courtesy visit by National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders from Central Buganda, Katikkiro Mayiga said that such violence paints a bad image and discourages citizens from participating in general elections.

"We hope that what we witnessed during the party primaries does not happen in the upcoming elections. We pray for free and fair elections come the 2026 general polls," he said. He urged party members and voters to avoid violence even during primaries, noting that leadership starts at that level, and any unrest negatively affects the entire electoral process.

"The good thing is that we have elders who have been in politics for a long time. They have witnessed various political seasons, and this time we expect them to guide the younger generation on what should be done," he added.

Mr Mayiga also decried the lack of respect among political leaders, warning that personal attacks during campaigns damage not just individuals but also the political parties they represent.

"Anyone who comes out to contest is an important citizen. Abusing one another during campaigns not only taints personal images but also discredits the parties," he said.

He advised aspiring leaders to be familiar with the needs of the communities they intend to represent, stressing that citizens expect their leaders to raise and address their issues effectively after elections.

In particular, Mr. Mayiga tasked Hajji Haruna Kasolo, who is contesting for the NRM Vice Chairperson Central Region seat, to prioritise matters affecting Buganda and its people.

"We expect our representative to raise issues concerning Buganda, especially in promoting and protecting the Kingdom," he said.

He emphasised that effective leadership starts at the grassroots level. "Leaders should begin by engaging people at the grassroots and then represent those views in Parliament. It should not be the other way around," he advised.

Although he clarified that he is not affiliated with any political party, Mr. Mayiga said he can observe and analyze the political environment, and therefore called on leaders to build a legacy rooted in service and integrity.

"I may not belong to any party, but I observe what's happening on the ground. Every leader should aim to leave behind a respectable political legacy," he said. In response, Mr Kasolo said the main purpose of his visit to Bulange was to officially inform the Kingdom of his intention to represent Central Region on the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC).

"I have lived in Buganda all my life. I know the challenges and needs of our people, especially when it comes to development and leadership. I am confident that I will represent the region effectively," he said. This development comes at a time when the NRM has just released its guidelines and roadmap for the upcoming Delegates' Conference, scheduled for August 27-28, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds.



