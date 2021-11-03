Mayiga launches mass Covid vaccination drive

The Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, yesterday launched a two-day Covid-19 mass vaccination slated to end on Sunday at Bulange gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

The exercise aims at increasing the number of vaccinated people as the country readies for a full reopening of the economy in January.

This comes after President Museveni last week said the government has 23 million doses of Covid vaccines that can be used to inoculate 12 million Ugandans.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with leaders from Masaka region at Bulange, Mr Mayiga said the campaign will target the youth and other citizens mainly residing in Kampala.

“We expect the public to flock to the Bulange gardens and get vaccinated because the government through KCCA (Kampala Capital City Authority) have provided us with enough vaccines,” he said.

Mr Mayiga also urged the public to continue adhering to various pandemic restrictions and measures.

“I urge the public to avoid crowded places as much as possible, exercise, have enough rest and eat a balanced diet. When we do that together with the vaccinations, we are guaranteed of overcoming the challenges caused by Covid-19,” he said.

The Katikkiro also warned against misinformation and disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, adding that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II who — together with the Queen — was publicly inoculated.

At the same function, Medical and Molecular Laboratories Limited donated 10,000 masks to the kingdom to fight the spread of Covid-19.

By Sunday, Uganda had administered 3,189,173 Covid-19 doses.

It also registered 36 new cases with a test positivity rate of just under one percent.