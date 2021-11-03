Mayiga launches mass Covid vaccination drive

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga during the launch of the vaccination campaign at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Tuesday. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The Buganda Katikkiro says the campaign will target the youth and other citizens mainly residing in Kampala.
  • The exercise aims at increasing the number of vaccinated people as the country readies for a full reopening of the economy in January. 

The Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, yesterday launched a two-day Covid-19 mass vaccination slated to end on Sunday at Bulange gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

