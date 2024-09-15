Mayiga rallies diaspora community in London

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga has stressed the need for unity among the Baganda in the diaspora as a key to personal development and the Kingdom’s advancement .

Mr Mayiga was speaking in London during the ongoing first ever Buganda Convention in Europe, titled "Buganda Bumu European Convention."

This three-day event started Friday and closes on September 15.

The Katikkiro rallied the Baganda in the diaspora with the need for collective efforts to achieve shared goals, addressing issues like poverty, health, politics, and service delivery challenges.

Participants were urged to actively participate in kingdom activities, maintain cultural roots, and use technology responsibly for development opportunities and wealth creation.

Other key points raised during the convention included calls for transparency, integrity, and unity within Buganda communities.

“ It is a unified effort to work together to develop our culture and kingdom. You must participate in kingdom activities if we are to take our kingdom forward,” the Katikkiro said.

Just as Mr Mayiga addressed the convention, a group of disgruntled Baganda stood outside the conference hall with placards calling upon the Kabaka to sack him.

But Mr Mayiga avoided to address them directly instead he called upon the Baganda to be focused and borrow a leaf from Indians in the diaspora who have worked in groupings to enable them pool finances that have created lots of wealth among their communities.

“Like the Jews who are few in the United Kingdom and around the world, but who work together, power and wealth can be achieved. We should take challenges as opportunities if we are to develop,” Mr Mayiga said,adding “ regular convergence to debate issues with clear goals and reflect on our heritage are key for Buganda’s survival.

Supreme Court Judge Esther Kisakye Kitimbo Nakangu of Kibe clan who was a guest speaker, emphasised the need for integrity, transparency and development. “Transparency means openness and I implore everyone to avoid contradictions. We need to work to remove the barriers to transparency. This will definitely reduce propagandists,” Justice Kisakye said adding "I don't speak to impress, but my brand is speaking the truth in my 60 year and I left the Supreme Court without any stains of corruption.”

Buganda is defined with rich culture and social media should be used by the Baganda to preserve their culture. She said “things are not good back home especially in land matters warning some clans are soon losing their graveyards and she cites the recent saga of Mpologoma clan in Matugga ,Wakiso District . “We are threatened, our culture under threat. The graves of our grandparents are being destroyed. We need to balance between development and culture,” Justice Kisakye said. The former judge also called for open dialogue by the kingdom to shape Buganda’s future especially ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“It is through open talk, also courts can do and social media advocacy to agitate for what Buganda wants ahead of the elections. A common position must be reached,”she said

The convention drew participants from Scandinavia, England, and Northern Ireland. Several participants called for urgent actions to safeguard cultural heritage. Buganda Kingdom Local Government minister ,Mr Joseph Kawuki underscored the significance of truth-telling, responsible citizenship, and preserving Buganda's values in the face of external and internal challenges. “The need for concerted efforts, active participation, and strategic planning are leading our way,” Mr Kawuki said.

The Kingdom representative in Manchester, Rev. Enock Mayanja Kiyaga warned that ongoing sensational journalism especially against Buganda has a significant impact on people in the diaspora by shaping their perceptions of events happening back home.

“This can create a sense of disconnection or conflict within the community, as individuals may have varying reactions to sensationalized news reports. It is important for individuals in the diaspora to critically evaluate the sources of their information and seek out balanced perspectives to avoid being overly influenced by sensational journalism,” he said

He cited the 2020 incident when Kabaka was pronounced dead on social media platforms only for him to reappear on a visit in neighbouring Kenya.