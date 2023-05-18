Mayiga rallies youth to embrace free training, applauds Museveni

The Katikkiro (Premier) of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga has applauded President Museveni for initiating the idea of zonal industrial hubs whose aim is to give hands-on skills training to youth.

“I’m very appreciative of this presidential initiative aimed at skilling the youth. The most important thing for anyone is to get work, and you can only learn what to do when you’re still young. So, I implore the youth to come and get free training so that they can have meaningful lives when they become adults,” Mr Mayiga said while launching the Presidential Skilling Industrial Hub for the Greater Masaka area at Ndegeya Village in Masaka City on Wednesday.

The industrial hub, which opened in February enrols youth aged 18 to 35 years from the nine districts of Greater Masaka.

“I always tell people that opportunity moves silently, but you must have the nose to smell it, the ears to hear it, the eyes to see it, and the tongue to taste it. It’s a great opportunity being spearheaded by the State House Comptroller and members of her team, skilling the youth in this part of the Kingdom of Buganda. So, I urge all the youth to come and grab this opportunity,” the Katikkiro emphasized

Mr Mayiga, however, cautioned those managing the presidential zonal industrial hubs not to mismanage the facilities.

State House Comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, said President Museveni started the industrial hubs with the objective to empower vulnerable ghetto youth and jobless urban youth with skills for self-reliance and wealth creation.

“Some [youth] come when they’re drug addicts, some when they don’t understand and are somehow wasted, but by the time they leave this place, they’re giving life-changing testimonies. They’re happy citizens of this country and fit to serve,” she said.

Students at the 19 industrial hubs across the country get skills in tailoring, hairdressing, bricklaying, carpentry and joinery, craftsmanship, metal fabrication and food processing, and bakery plus value addition to improve the quality of various products among others.

Ms Barekye said upon completion of the training, trainees will obtain Level One Certificate of Uganda Vocational Qualifications issued by the Directorate of Industrial Training.

She said President Museveni is happy about the current good working relationship between the central government and Buganda Kingdom.