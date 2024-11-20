Mayiga urges judiciary to adopt traditional dispute resolution

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga has called on the judiciary to adopt a traditional dispute resolution mechanism to reduce and mitigate the dangers that arise from the gap between law and culture in Uganda’s judicial system.

“Efforts should be made to formalize traditional dispute mechanisms and adapt them for the present age. According to a survey done in 2020, almost 70 per cent of legal problems in Uganda don’t receive a resolution perceived as fair,” he noted.

Mayiga added: “Traditional dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation and arbitration can be used to resolve conflicts in a way that is culturally appropriate and fair. I am glad to note that Chief Justice Alphonse Owinyi Dollo is already working on such a project.”

Mayiga was addressing students and officials at the 19th Nkumba University Lawyers’ Day celebration on Tuesday.

“The philosophical basis of our laws should be grounded in our native African concepts of law and justice,” he emphasized.

He added that: “It’s incumbent upon the legal fraternity to uphold our cultures as we superintend the rule of law and also to ensure that the gap between traditional and modern law is narrowed by assuming informed and practical steps.”

Nkumba University secretary Francis Kasekende urged practicing lawyers to respect and preserve cultural traditions while ensuring that the law evolves to meet the challenges of a changing world.

“These traditions are invaluable as they provide a sense of identity and continuity. However, we also live in an increasingly globalised world, where modern ideas and technology advancements constantly push us to reconsider old norms and practices,” he highlighted.

Kasekende told law students to navigate the complex roles law plays to preserve the cultural heritage of communities while promoting fairness, equality and justice for all.

Nkumba University Law School (NULS) President Jovan Joel Kuganja said there is need for the laws to respect and protect existing cultures across the country which along with justice are the foundation of civilization.