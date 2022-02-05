|

Mayimuna Amin: The woman claiming Mbuya Barracks land

By  Denis Bbosa

  • Four decades since the overthrow of former president Idi Amin, his family is still locked in fights with various stakeholders to reclaim the prime Mbuya Barracks land in Nakawa, Kampala.
  • Amin’s daughter, Mayimuna Amin, sat down in an exclusive interview with Saturday Monitor’s Denis Bbosa.

On December 22, Amin’s daughter, Mayimuna Amin, was delighted by the Court of Appeal ruling stopping the commissioner of Land Registration from cancelling her land title. 
Mayimuna has been battling Metropolitan Properties for 11 years over Plot 17 at Mbuya, Kampala. 

