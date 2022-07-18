Mayor rallies Opposition to support govt projects

The mayor of Jinja City, Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, has asked leaders in Opposition to support government programmes.

In an interview with the Monitor at the weekend, Mr Kasolo, a National Unity Platform (NUP) party member, said he welcomes the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme and would not expect his colleagues in the Opposition to criticise it.

PDM was launched in February. It aims to see development activities planned for and executed in parishes, as the lowest level unit for planning and development, as government moves to advance the benefits of decentralisation..

“I have even decided to avoid wearing party colours when going to mobilise people for the PDM programme because I do not want to bring politics into this programme, owing to the fact I suffered from poverty for a long time. So when the government comes up with such projects, we should all support them,’’ Mr Kasolo said.

He urged people to take time to analyse the programme, saying it is different from the previous programmes introduced by the government since the money is sent directly to the beneficiaries.

“If Bonna Bagagawale and Operation Wealth Creation programmes failed, that is history, which we should forget and let this new PDM programme be given a chance without involving politics in it,’’ the mayor said.

He added that discouraging people from participating in this programme will be a disservice as they will continue being affected by poverty.

The Jinja South Division mayor, Mr Nasser Ashraf, said there is a need to increase the money given to PDM groups in the city because their projects differ from those of rural settings.

He said city residents do not have land for planting crops and every project to be done requires capital for rent.

The Jinja South West Division MP, Mr Timothy Batuwa, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change, said there will be no resistance to the PDM programme since it is about transforming society.

“I can confirm that none of the Opposition Members of Parliament is opposing the PDM because we know that it is aimed at helping our poor people,” Mr Batuwa said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, said the government is doing everything possible to fight inconsistencies in the implementation of the programme.