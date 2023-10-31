Mayuge authorities fail to account for Shs389m as govt gives 168 bicylces to health workers

Mayuge District Health Department has failed to account for Shs369m sent from the Ministry of Health to facilitate Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) and other different health programmes, according to authorities.

CHEWs is a pilot programme being implemented by the Ministry of Health in Mayuge and Lira Districts since January 2022, aiming to respond to health-related issues, promote hygiene and sanitation in both districts.

Each CHEW is entitled to Shs150, 000 monthly salary. However, there are reports that some have not received their salary since commencement of the programme while others have received partial payment.

Samali Kwewayo, one of the CHEWs working on Jagusi Island in Mayuge District claimed that she hasn’t been paid for two months while Siraje Ntambi, who operates on the same Island, said he is demanding five-month arrears.

Subsequently, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine October 30 directed acting Mayuge District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asuman Basembeza, through the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Eria Magumba, to ensure that the Shs389m is accounted for in addition to paying claimants.

“You (Dr Basembeza) have failed to account for Shs120m meant for different programmes in the health department and Shs269m since last year. After writing several letters, I am left with no option but to write to the IGG to take action on you,” Dr Atwine said at Mayuge District headquarters on Monday.

Dr Atwine was handing over 168 bicycles and other health kits, including thermometers, smart phones, gumboots, and guidance books to the CHEWs in Mayuge District.

In his defence, Dr Basembeza agreed that some CHEWs have not been paid, but promised that they will all be getting all their money, including those seeking payment for the past eight months.

According to Dr Basembeza, some CHEWS encountered “challenges”, some of which necessitated filling documents to get a supply number to enable them access the money as per the finance guidelines, while others lack national identity cards.

He said: “They have since acquired those supply numbers and we are going to harmonise payments for all of them, including those who are demanding eight-month arrears.”

Elijah Madoi,