Mayuge embraces cocoa growing to boost food security

  • Harvesting of immature cocoa and compromise in quality, which hinders good prices at international markets, will be eliminated. PHOTO/ABUBAKER KIRUNDA/TAUSI NAKATO

By  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA  &  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • Cocoa is Uganda’s fourth-biggest commodity export, after coffee, tea and fish. Uganda currently produces 44.7 metric tons of cocoa and is the fifth-largest exporter in Africa, after Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Authorities in Mayuge District have launched a campaign to promote cocoa growing in the area to boost food security.

The District Agriculture Officer, Mr Emmanuel Kawuzi Waiswa, says the decision follows a discovery that cocoa plants perform better when inter-cropped with bananas.

“Unlike sugarcanes, cocoa plants create room for the growth of banana plants which are used as food; therefore, we have decided to promote its growth to boost food security,’’ he told Monitor recently.

