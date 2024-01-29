Mayuge Hospital loses six babies monthly to late referrals

Authorities at Mayuge Health Centre IV in Mayuge District say the facility loses at least six babies monthly due to late referrals.

The facility’s Medical Officer, Dr Ismail Wangubo, last week said: “We receive 60 babies monthly, but lose between five and six babies, with some of them being received as referrals suffering from malaria.”

He added that some of the babies are first treated from home, before being taken to private clinics, and later to the health centre when they are “badly off”.

Dr Wangubo further cited shortage of drugs due to National Medical Stores’ alleged delay to stock supplies, and inadequate staff and as some of the causes of high infant mortality rate at the facility.

“We only have seven midwives manning a very busy maternity ward and deliver over 200 mothers every month,” he said, adding that the facility charges Shs250,000 for a Caesarean Section.

“A neonatal unit needs a standby nurse, but when you force a midwife to cover a neonatal unit and labour suite, it becomes difficult to save some babies,” he further explained.

According to Dr Wangubo, the facility only has two clinical officers who also have district assignments, so the psychiatric nurse works as a clinician to cover the gap.

Ms Sharifah Kizza, one of the outpatients found at the facility at 11am, said she had not been attended to since 5am when she arrived due to late coming and absenteeism of some staff.

Furthermore, he says they are compelled to ask patients to pay for blood at the facility because of the high demand.

“We ask them to pay for blood when the blood in our banks is over, and we are supposed to solicit it from other outside banks like Mbale,’’ he said.

Ms Debora Naigoma, one of the caretakers of a patient in the children’s ward, said one of the health workers asked her to pay Shs50,000 to have blood given to her child, but returned the money when he saw people inspecting the hospital.

According to records, the facility received 3000 outpatients in the last quarter, and between 250 patients in the inpatient department in the same quarter.

Ms Asanansi Kagoya, another caretaker, said the Hospital authorities allegedly forced them to buy everything at the facility, including blood, which is reportedly being sold between Shs30,000 and Shs40,000, cannulas, drugs, syringes and intravenous water.

The deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Anne Muhairwe, who paid an impromptu visit to the facility following a tip off from residents, decried the high level of theft at the facility, which she described as “disheartening”.

“There is laxity in supervision at the facility and district, while absenteeism and late coming is also rampant; and because theft is very high, everything is paid for, including blood and drugs,’’ she said.

Ms Muhairwe said the government increased salaries of health workers while expecting good service delivery, but it is instead worse, warning to have whoever is involved in soliciting a bribe arraigned before the Medical Council and later Court after gathering enough evidence against them.

The Acting District Health Officer, Ms Elizabeth Kwagala, said they have warned health workers against extortion, sale of blood and drugs, but they have continued to pay a deaf ear.