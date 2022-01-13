Mayuge registers decline in crocodile attacks, deaths

UWA officials drag a crocodile  which was terrorizing  residents  on Bukhooli Island in Namayingo District onto the shores of Lake Victoria in September 2018. Leaders in Mayuge District say there is a decline in crocodile attacks. PHOTO/ FILE

  • Mr Isa Kantinti Hiryagana, the Bukaleba Parish chairperson, said the last  crocodile attack was in August last year when a 40-year-old man only identified as ‘solar’ was mauled by the reptiles. 
  • On March 9, 2009, 50-year-old John Wamala, a resident, was mauled to death by a crocodile, leaving behind a wife and five children.

Authorities in Mayuge District have revealed that they have registered a decline in attacks and deaths caused by crocodiles.
The district environment officer, Mr Thomas Aram, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that between 2009 and 2014, they registered more than 20 crocodile attacks and deaths per year compared to the three deaths registered last year.
“The three deaths registered last year each occurred at Busuyi Landing Site in Wairasa Sub-county, Namoni and Bugoma landing sites in Malongo Sub-county,” Mr Aram said.

