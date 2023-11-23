Mayuge residents want Inhebantu Foundation started

Busoga Kingdom subjects have asked Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi to start a Foundation to address issues of Girl Child education in the Sub-region and Mayuge district in particular where she hails from.

Ms Mutesi on Saturday tied the knot with Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, after which their guests were treated to a reception at the monarchy’s Igenge Palace.

Busoga Queen Jovia Mutesi places signs on a marriage certificate on her wedding day with King (Kyabazinga) William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV's at Christ's Cathedral in Jinja City on November 18, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

While Ms Mutesi settles into her new role as Inhebantu (Queen) of Busoga, Mr Isaac Muyinda, a professional accountant, says Mayuge is one of the districts in Busoga sub-region with high school dropout rates and early marriages.

“The immediate task ahead for the Inhebantu is championing Girl Child education in Mayuge. Now that she is from Mayuge, she has to start up a Foundation to answer the challenges of Girl Child dropouts, domestic violence, gender equality and poverty levels,” Mr Muyinda said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ms Aidah Nakirya, also a resident, says the Inhebantu, being a professional accountant, values education and he, therefore, expects h

Busoga King (Kyabazinga) William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV and Queen Jovia Mutesi attend a reception on the night of their wedding at the Igenge Palace in Jinja City on November 18, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

er to start with Mayuge first, then embark on other districts.

“We request that she leads by example because Busoga has had a number of Inhebantu but none has had a standing Inhebantu Foundation,” she added.

Other residents of Mayuge District, however, say they don’t want a Foundation, but a technical institution referred to as “Inhebantu Technical Institute”.

Mr Salami Waiswa Hamba, the Speaker of the Kigandalo sub-county, says a Foundation is “very small” but a technical school can bring more impact to the locals.

He added: “We want a technical institute called Inhebantu Technical Institute where our children will go and acquire vocational skills. The issue of Girl Child education can be addressed by having a technical institute in the area.”