Mayuge school struggles to keep up with growing student population

In Busuuyi Village, Mayuge district, a community-driven initiative has seen most children attending school after a resolution was passed to prioritise education.

The village, which previously had children engaging in fishing activities during school hours, has seen a significant change since the community resolution was implemented.

Busuuyi Elementary School of Headteacher Mr Christopher Kibade Awo noted that the school was started by parents to help children access education without traveling long distances.

The school, which was established in 2012 with 28 students, currently has 320 students.

"We would like the government to take over this school because right now we can't afford it due to the bigger numbers which are still increasing day by day," Rev. Mark Kibade Awo, the founder of the school, said.

The school's infrastructure is in a poor state, with wooden classrooms posing a challenge during class time.

"We are in a sorry state. During the class time here at our school, we can't do anything, be it rain or sunshine because we are in the wooden classroom," Mr. Kibade Awo said.

The school's fees structure is Shs 55,000 per term, which is a challenge for many parents.

"Our school fees structure starts from Shs 55,000 but still parents find it hard to pay. We have students who have failed to pay that money since the first term but we let them in because parents cry to us," Mr. Kibade Awo added.

Some parents have appealed for government takeover of the school to provide free education.

"As parents in this community, we seek government takeover of this school because if it comes in, that means our children will get free education," Ms. Mary Naiga, a parent, said.

The community has received support from Mr. Tsafrir Melamed, CEO of Mig Fish Farm, who has built one block and plans to renovate the wooden classrooms.

The National Planning Authority's research on the state of education in Busoga sub-region revealed that 40 out of 118 sub-counties do not have public secondary schools, and 34 parishes out of 578 have no public primary school.

The district has 143 primary government-aided schools, 400 private primary schools, 12 government secondary schools, and 64 private secondary schools.

The district inspector of schools, Mr Nathan Wabwire, said the government is in the process of constructing government secondary schools in sub-counties that lack them.



