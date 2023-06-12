Mbabazi speaks out on video of him on crutches
What you need to know:
- Mr Mbabazi, who looks to be in pain for most of the 109-second video clip, is relieved when he finally hits the ground.
A minute-long video showing former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi seemingly in pain as he exits a hotel on crutches aided by three butlers has stirred debate about the current state of his health.
It is unclear when the video was recorded; however, it shows the once "super minister" exiting "DUKES LONDON", according to the entrance or barrier matting.
DUKES is a five-star luxury hotel located in London, which goes for about Shs2.2m per night, according to its website, and is about a five-minute walk from Buckingham Palace, a quick Google search suggests.
In the video, Mr Mbabazi exits the hotel without his trademark spectacles.
It is then that one of the butlers asks an unidentified lady filming: "You want to take a picture or video?", to which she responds: "A video of him, but you have to help him; he might fall."
Mr Mbabazi responds: "No, no, no, no, no!", as he asks the butler not to be far. Mid-way through his strides, he jokes: "I am also a big man", to which one of the butlers says: "Of course."
Mr Mbabazi, who looks to be in pain for most of the 109-second video clip, is relieved when he finally hits the ground.
"Where can I find the sun, there?" he asks, before being led to a bench at the suggestion of a butler.
Mr Mbabazi in a tweet said he had a “back ailment which was fixed.”
“To all those that have sent me get well soon messages, I thank you for your encouragement, sympathy and love. It is not true that I got a stroke. I had a back ailment which was fixed & I have actually in the last week or so been involved in fairly heavy diplomatic work. Thanks,” the former security minister said.
The development comes three days after Mr Mbabazi tweeted: "I send my best wishes to my elder brother and comrade in the struggle and President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for a full and speedy recovery from Covid-19. My thoughts are with you, your family and the people of Uganda right now. Get well soon."
This was after President Museveni said he had taken “forced leave” after testing positive for Covid-19.