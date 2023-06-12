Mbabazi speaks out on video of him on crutches

A minute-long video showing former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi seemingly in pain as he exits a hotel on crutches aided by three butlers has stirred debate about the current state of his health.

It is unclear when the video was recorded; however, it shows the once "super minister" exiting "DUKES LONDON", according to the entrance or barrier matting.

DUKES is a five-star luxury hotel located in London, which goes for about Shs2.2m per night, according to its website, and is about a five-minute walk from Buckingham Palace, a quick Google search suggests.

In the video, Mr Mbabazi exits the hotel without his trademark spectacles.

It is then that one of the butlers asks an unidentified lady filming: "You want to take a picture or video?", to which she responds: "A video of him, but you have to help him; he might fall."

Mr Mbabazi responds: "No, no, no, no, no!", as he asks the butler not to be far. Mid-way through his strides, he jokes: "I am also a big man", to which one of the butlers says: "Of course."

Mr Mbabazi, who looks to be in pain for most of the 109-second video clip, is relieved when he finally hits the ground.

"Where can I find the sun, there?" he asks, before being led to a bench at the suggestion of a butler.

Mr Mbabazi in a tweet said he had a “back ailment which was fixed.”

“To all those that have sent me get well soon messages, I thank you for your encouragement, sympathy and love. It is not true that I got a stroke. I had a back ailment which was fixed & I have actually in the last week or so been involved in fairly heavy diplomatic work. Thanks,” the former security minister said.

The development comes three days after Mr Mbabazi tweeted: "I send my best wishes to my elder brother and comrade in the struggle and President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for a full and speedy recovery from Covid-19. My thoughts are with you, your family and the people of Uganda right now. Get well soon."