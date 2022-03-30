Mbabazi sued over rent for 2016 campaign office

Former prime minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi has been sued over unpaid rent for an office he rented to carry out his 2016 presidential elections under the Go Forward slogan.

The former presidential candidate has been sued by Yonasani Kanyomozi before the Commercial Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Mr Kanyomozi, in his March 16 law suit, is seeking to recover an outstanding rental debt of $7,507 (about Shs27m) from Mr Mbabazi, after he allegedly rented his house in Nakasero, which he used as his head office to coordinate his 2016 presidential campaigns.

In his law suit, Mr Kanyomozi contends that in 2015, ahead of the 2016 presidential polls, Mr Mbabazi, who was one of the contestants for the top seat in the land, entered into unwritten tenancy agreement in respect of his property located on Plot 29 Nakasero, Kampala.

He says the ground monthly rent was $5,000 (about Shs18m) and that prior to the occupancy of the same office, he had to pay six months upfront.

WATCH VIDEO:Mbabazi says he is not fully reconciled with President Museveni

This saw him pay $30,000 (about Shs107m) ending December 15.

“The defendant (Mr Mbabazi) took possession and occupied the plaintiff’s (Mr Kanyomozi) property from August 1, 2015, and continued to use the same as the head office of Go-Forward during the presidential campaign of 2015/2016,” Mr Kanyomozi asserts in his law suit.

He added: “Despite the expiry of the defendant’s period of occupation paid for, he continued to occupy the plaintiff’s property for an additional period of four months; that is from January to April without complying with the terms of the tenancy agreement.”

Mr Kanyomozi adds that after the first deposit, Mr Mbabazi started becoming uncooperative, avoiding him and paying rent in insignificant fractions despite numerous demands and reminders.

He adds that as of October 2021, he had received $39,992 (about Shs143m) of the total accrued rent of $47,500 (about Shs170m), leaving an outstanding balance of $7,508 (about Shs27m), hence the legal action against the former presidential candidate.

Mr Kanyomozi explains in his law suit that there was no written agreement between him and Mr Mbabazi after taking over possession of his house, as he allegedly became uncooperative, thereby frustrating all efforts of signing the said agreement.

He adds that as a result of Mr Mbabazi’s actions, he has suffered monetary loss, mental and gross anguish.

Efforts to reach out to Mr Mbabazi’s lawyer, Mr Severino Twinobusingye, were futile by press time last evening.

ALSO READ: Museveni appoints Amama special envoy

Mr Mbabazi came distant third in the 2016 presidential polls, which elections were won by incumbent President Museveni with 60.7 percent.

Prayer to court

Through his lawyers Anguria & Co. Advocates, Mr Kanyomozi wants court to issue orders that Mr Mbabazi is in breach of a contract by virtue of his failure to pay all rent arrears in accordance with the unwritten tenancy agreement.