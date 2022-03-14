Mbale central market leaders clash over funds misuse

Leaders of Mbale Central Market are engulfed in fights with each accusing the other of misappropriating the facility’s revenue.

The fights started last year after the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang, ordered a forensic audit on local revenue sources in Mbale City for the last four financial years.

This was after city authorities told the minister that they collected Shs1m from the market. Government constructed the market at Shs26 billion.

The market’s 14-member executive committee has since forced the chairperson, Mr Ayub Madoi, to step down to pave way for investigations into allegations of financial impropriety.

This followed a vote of no confidence during a meeting convened by the Resident City Commissioner, Mr Ahamada Washaki, last week.

Mr Perez Wambede was appointed the interim market chairperson for three months.

Mr Madoi’s three-year term of office, which started in 2015, expired in 2018. However, no elections have been held since then.

Mr Abubaker Nabende, the market’s spokesperson, said Mr Madoi mismanaged the facility’s affairs.

“He failed to give us accountability since he was elected to office,”Mr Nabende said.

Mr Muhammad Wafuba, the interim vice chairperson, said they had started registering vendors ahead of the election.

“We want a forensic audit of all the properties of the market. We are also registering all the vendors to know their exact number before we hold the elections,” Mr Wafuba said.

He said the law gives them the powers to impeach any executive member who misuses market funds.

“Our by-laws are very clear. They give us powers to impeach any executive member if he or she misuses market funds or is involved in any other scandals,” he said.

However, Mr Madoi through his lawyers said he is still the chairperson and threatened to sue the city council over what he called illegal suspension.

“Our client was in 2015 elected as the chairperson of Mbale Central market alongside the other executive committee members. Upon the lapse of the aforesaid mandate, Mbale city council was not able to hold the elections for the Mbale central market due to a number of reasons, among which was the Covid-19 pandemic,” the lawyers state.

The city spokesperson, Mr James Kutosi, welcomed Mr Madoi’s decision to go to court, saying they are ready to face him.

“If he goes to court, we shall wait to be served. Mr Madoi was suspended for various reasons,” Mr Kutosi said.

Last month, Mr Washaki tasked the city authorities to organise elections but in vain.

Mr Washaki told journalists last Wednesday that there are other challenges facing the market.

“There are a number of things which are not going right such as vandalism of market properties and failure by the executive to present a report to security. There is a need for an audit of the market,” Mr Washaki said.