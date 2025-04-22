Mbale CID boss dies after motorcycle rams into stationary truck

The officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) for Mbale Industrial City Division has died following a Sunday night crash on the Mbale-Tororo highway.

Detective Inspector of Police, Samuel Sakwa, died after the motorcycle he was riding rammed into a stationary truck at Busiu trading Centre in Mbale District in Eastern Uganda.

The officer was returning home when the crash happened, according to Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Rogers Taitika.

Mr Taitika told this reporter that the parked trailer had no visible safety signage, such as warning triangles, to alert oncoming traffic.

“We are mourning the passing of the Officer-in-Charge, CID, Mbale Industrial City Division. He was a dedicated and outstanding officer, and we will deeply miss him,” said Mr Taitika.

The driver of the trailer is said to be on the run.

The body was conveyed to Mbale City Mortuary for autopsy.

The wreckage of the truck and the motorcycle were towed to Mbale Central Police Station, Mbale-Busoba yard, pending inspection as investigations continue.

Mr Taitika said DIP Sakwa joined the police force in 1991 and had only three years left to retire.

Rise in road traffic crashes

According to the Police Annual Crime Report, road traffic crashes increased by 6.4 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, rising from 23,608 crashes reported in 2023 to 25,107 in 2024. Of the total reported crashes, 4,434 were classified as fatal, 13,134 as serious, and 7,539 as minor.

The number of fatal crashes rose by 6.1 per cent, up from 4,179 in 2023. Serious crashes increased from 12,487 in 2023 to 13,134 in 2024. Minor crashes also saw a notable increase from 6,942 in 2023 to 7,539 in 2024.

