Mbale City authorities relocate taxis to decongest town centre

Mbale City Council has begun relocating taxi stages from its congested central business district to Kumi Road Park, officials said Wednesday, in a bid to ease traffic gridlock and improve urban order.

Under the supervision of Mr Frank Kisule, Town Clerk of Mbale Northern City Division, and Mr Geoffrey Mugisa, Town Clerk of Mbale Industrial City Division, enforcement officers and police guided taxi drivers to the newly designated park at Kumi Road Market. Signage has been installed to direct vehicles to the loading and off‑loading area.

“This is part of our commitment to restore order in Mbale City. We officially handed over the park to taxi drivers after reclaiming it from individuals who had turned it into private parking,” Kisule told Monitor. “.”

He added that several vehicles were impounded and four people arrested for allegedly mobilising gangs to block the relocation.

Taxi conductor Rogers Owori welcomed the move but urged further action against buses and tuk‑tuks (three wheeled motorcycles) clogging town streets.

“We thank the city council for giving us back our park,” he said. “Now that the space is secured, we’re ready to vacate the streets,” he said.

Mr Mohammad Senfuma, chairman of the Kumi Road Taxi Drivers, appealed to colleagues and passengers to embrace the change.

“Let us all use the designated park for loading and unloading,” he said. “This will help us avoid clashes with city enforcement.”

Not all voices were positive as resident Wazala Robert accused the council of heavy‑handed tactics.

“You don’t see the mayor, only enforcement officers and the army carrying out orders with no room for dialogue. We are suffering,” he said.

The relocation follows complaints from business owners and residents about noise, poor sanitation, and daily traffic jams caused by roadside taxi operations in the town centre.

Council officials say the move will reduce accidents and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.