Mbale City Woman MP petitions Speaker over death threats

Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament Connie Nakayeze Galiwango has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, over continued death threats from unknown people.

In the July 29 petition, Ms Galiwango, claims that she started receiving security threats in 2018 upto date.

“I wish to bring to your attention that since 2018 I have had security threats involving unknown people trailing me in Kampala, Mukono and Mbale. These have been reported accordingly as per police reference number GEF 09/2018,” the petition reads in part.

It further reads: “You will kindly recall that this matter was presented to the floor of Parliament with your permission and the Minister of Internal Affairs was requested to handle. However, since then the situation has not improved nor changed for my safety.”

Ms Galiwango’s troubles started in 2017 after she voted against a move to lift the cap on the presidential age from the Constitution.

Daily Monitor learnt that in 2019, police got instructions from former Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, to heighten the legislator’s security.

“In 2019, I received an anonymous letter that threatened me and my children with death if I did not give them a ransom of Shs400 million. A few months later, I received another letter that demanded for Shs200 million,” Ms Galiwango said.

The letters were reportedly dropped by unidentified people in her compound. They were picked by one of Ms Galiwango’s daughters at her home in Butaleja Cell, Masaba Ward, and Industrial City Division in Mbale City.

While addressing journalists at her home in Mbale City on Sunday, Ms Galiwango said security should take the matter seriously and avail her and family members enough security personnel.

Ms Galiwango is married to Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango.

“Although they gave me a police officer at home, people are still trailing me and I don’t have security in my home in Mukono which puts my life at risk,” she said.

Police responds...Follow the right procedures

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga asked Ms Galiwango to follow the right procedures if she wants security.

“If she was cleared by the IGP to get security let her take that letter to the responsible person. There’s a team to evaluate her threats and find out if she deserve protection,” Mr Enanga said.