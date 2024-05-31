Mbale council, police on the spot for demolishing disputed building

A family that claims ownership of a building situated on plot 33-35 Pallisa Road in Mbale City has accused City Council officials and police of conniving with a developer to demolish their house despite an ongoing Court case.

The said building, which also had more than 20 tenants, was demolished last week at around 4am with protection of police officers and alleged clearance from the city council.

Edith Mary Katunku, the heir to the family of deceased Mary Edith Katunku, who was owner of the building told Daily Monitor that they reached out to authorities to halt the morning demolition but they were not helped.

"Shortly after breaking into the building, they threw tear gas canisters targeting the rooms we were occupying. Before we could do anything, the excavator started breaking our house as we watched helplessly,” she said.

Katunku, who worked with the Ministry of Agriculture had been in charge of the property from 1987 until 2019 when she died. In 2022, wrangles over ownership of the property erupted amongst children.

Mbale City Council Public Relations officer James Kutosi acknowledged that the City Council was behind the demolition.

He claimed that the owner of property had been receiving letters from Mbale City Council since 1972 due to its inhabitable state of the building.

“The building was demolished for the developer to erect a new building that will match the city status,” he added.

According to Kutosi, Mbale Deputy Town clerk Cassim Wamboga had also written to people responsible for the building, seeking to have the land developed.

Kutosi emphasized that the city council handed over the land to a new developer identified as businessman Hassan Hashim.

Mbale City resident Imam Yusuf Abdul-Aziz Wandera said “it was unfortunate that security and city officials now work for interests of the rich.”

However, Elgon Region Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika said their officers offered protection during the demolition.

“Having assessed the situation, we found out that the new developer needed security but police did not take part in the demolition. We we were doing our mandate of providing security to those who asked for it,” Taitika said.

He dismissed claims that the demolition was conducted at 4am, instead saying it was 6am as he further refuted allegations that there were people in the house at the time of the incident.

Katunku family lawyer Ronald Bukomba termed the demolition as a criminal act, arguing that the building has been a court case since 2022.

According to him, there is an ongoing criminal suit 73 of 2022 where the children of thelate Katuntu, led by Edward Katuntu and five others are against their elder Brother Joshua Katuntu, Hassan Harshim, Mwima Faizo and Mbale District Land Board as well as the land board commissioner.

“Hashim fraudulently dealt with one of the family members and forged agreements after conniving with the district land board,” he claimed.

He noted that they will open legal proceedings against all parties involved in the demolition.

"We also want to apply for another court order stopping anybody from tampering with the property because we have heard that Hashim plans to put here a new building which will destitute our client," Bukomba said.

Our reporter's efforts to reach Hashim were futile Kutosi maintained that they were acting on a court order.