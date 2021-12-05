Prime

Mbale enthrones bishop who dumped chalk for the Bible  

The Rev Canon John Wilson Nandaah, the bishop-elect of Mbale Diocese, with his wife Harriet Jackline Khaitsa. PHOTO/ MICHEAL WONIALA

By  Michael Woniala

What you need to know:

  • The Rev Can John Wilson Nandaah, who will serve as the eighth bishop of the diocese, quit teaching  in 1992 to undertake a Theology course.
  • “There is a huge exodus of young people to Pentecostal churches and when they go there, they are not rooted in the faith. As a church, we need to design programmes for youths in order to retain them in our churches,” The Rev Can John Wilson Nandaah, Mbale Bishop-elect

The Rev Can John Wilson Nandaah is set for consecration  and enthronement today as the bishop of Mbale Diocese at St Andrews Cathedral in Mbale City. 
Nandaah quit his job as deputy headteacher to answer the call of the altar.
 Born on January 30, 1962 to late Rev Abiazali Mafabi and Ms Constance Nabumati Mafabi of Bumwambu clan in Bukiende Sub-county  Mbale District, the Rev Can Nandaah says priesthood was his childhood dream.

