Mbale finally rehabilitates clock tower

The renovation works on Mbale Clock Tower. A modern clock with big gongs has been installed. PHOTO / OLIVIER MUKAAYA

Oli

By  Olivier Mukaaya  &  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Mbale Town, now a city, was once referred to as the Jewel of East Africa by the former president Milton Obote but locals say along the way, it lost its glory due to rampant corruption, poor technical and political leadership.

Mbale City Council leadership has finally started rehabilitating the historical clock tower, which has been in limbo for decades.

