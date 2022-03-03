Mbale finally rehabilitates clock tower

Mbale City Council leadership has finally started rehabilitating the historical clock tower, which has been in limbo for decades.

This is part of the activities to ensure that the city regains its former glory.

Mbale Town, now a city, was once referred to as the Jewel of East Africa by the former president Milton Obote but locals say along the way, it lost its glory due to rampant corruption, poor technical and political leadership.

The new leadership led by the city mayor, Mr Cassimu Namugali, has come up with a number of strategies to revive the city’s fortunes, among them rehabilitation of the clock tower, increasing revenue collection and demolition of illegal structures.

The rehabilitation works on the clock tower, which started in January, include replacement of the gong, erection of an effigy of a circumcision candidate to represent the main cultural practice of Bamasaba, and planting a coffee garden.

Planting of a coffee garden around the clock tower is to reflect Bugisu as a renowned grower of Arabic coffee.

Mr Akim Watenyeri, an opinion leader and supporter of Uganda People Congress (UPC), said the clock tower stopped functioning in early 1990s.

“It was a symbol of bride for Bugisu and most people used to call it Cassim clock tower. People used to get so excited whenever it used to go off at every top of the hour and it could go as far as a radius of 12 miles,” Mr Watenyeri said.

He explained that the clock tower was constructed in 1932 as a donation by Cassim Jamalu in memory of King George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth. “It was not imported but locally made by some technicians in Mbale who had a company called Century Ltd. They designed the clock tower and constructed it using gears got from different cars, so it was just a collection of gears,” he said.

Ms Stella Mukwana, a vendor operating around the clock tower, said in the 1950s, the clock helped them to manage their time since many of them never owned personal watches.

“Though I have grown old now, I am happy they have decided to restore it. It will help my grandchildren,” she said.

Mr Saleh Naminya, the proprietor of Casa Safaris and Lodges in Mbale City, said the move by the city authorities to rehabilitate the clock tower is another form of tourism. “Towns and cities have an identity and this is for Mbale. Putting the statue of Mount Elgon, and circumcision candidates around the clock tower are good identities for the city as well,” he said.

Mr James Kutosi, the public relations officer of Mbale City, said they have entered into a partnership with Capital Outdoor Advertising Ltd to renovate the clock tower.

“…in return, they (Capital Outdoor) will run an advertisement on it for the period of 5 years. We believe that within five years, they will have recovered the resources they invested in the renovation of the clock tower,” he said.

Mr Jeff Kiwanuka, who works with Capital Outdoor Advertising, said they have installed a modern clock, which is now functional though renovation works are still ongoing.