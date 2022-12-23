Mbale fire: 500 affected staff seek redeployment

More than 500 workers, who have been left jobless after fire razed down a mattress factory at Sino-Industrial Park in Mbale City, are demanding for redeployment to other factories within the area.

According to the preliminary findings, the fire started after one of the gas cylinders in the factory - Grace Foam (U) Ltd - exploded on Tuesday.

“The investigation indicates that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder, which exploded due to high pressure before it rapidly spread, burning the entire plant,” the Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr John Rexy Achila, said.

The factory had production output of 1.5 million foam play mats and one million executive spring mattresses annually. Among the items that were burnt to ashes include machinery for making mattresses, bedsheets and mats.

Mr David Waiswa, one of the employees, said the park management should consider absorbing them in other factories so that they don’t lose their livelihood.

“Our future is now uncertain and our families will suffer as a result if we are not redeployed. We are going to go through terrible times,” he said.

Mr Waiswa said the employment of youth in the factory had reduced the high crime rate in Mbale City.

Mr Joseph Walimbwa, another employee, said they are now hopeless.

“Getting another job in this economic environment is very hard and yet I am the sole breadwinner for the family of five,” he said.

Ms Susan Kataike, an employee, said the government should come up with a financial package to help them to start up income generating projects to support their families.

“The prime objective of this industrial park was to provide employment to us but now our jobs are gone. The government should help us to overcome the situation,” she said.

Ms Kevina Adongo, also an employee, appealed to the factory managers to consider giving them some money for upkeep during this period.

RCC Achila acknowledged the factory workers face tough times.

“Since these people had been employed in this factory and the factory is burnt, it implies at the moment, they will remain jobless and if possible, they should be absorbed in other factories,” he said.

Mr Achila also challenged the industrial park management to establish water points within the facility.

“If the park had its water reservoirs, the damage would have been minimised but there was nothing like that and instead they were picking water from town and other areas,” he said.

This publication also learnt that there was negligence on the part of park management in regard to activation of their internal fire extinguishing system, something the park official denied but without giving explanation. This publication visited the factory yesterday and found fire fighters still spraying water around the affected area.

The factory administrator, Mr Zu Bodhi, said although the police fire brigade had put out the fire, they still had to continue spraying water to avoid taking chances. “The situation is back to normal because other factories are running normally,” he said.

However, he said the park management currently has no plan for the affected workers.