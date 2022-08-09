Mbale flood-hit families stuck amid essential shortages

Several families displaced by last week’s floods that killed 30 people in Eastern Uganda are stranded amid shortages of essentials.

Ms Jane Namayi, whose house was washed away by floods in Baghdad, Doko Ward, one of the most affected areas, decried living what she termed a miserable life.

“Government is not willing to provide us with temporary accommodation with other basic needs such as clean water and food,” Ms Namayi, said.

Mr Bosco Wasamoyo, who also lost his lost house and property in the floods urged government relief.

Survivors of the July 31 devastating floods after many four rivers burst their banks following downpour now want quicker State interventions.

“I have nowhere to sleep with my family. But the government is ignoring us,” said Peter Masaba, resident of flood-hit Busamaga Ward.

Government sent 60 tonnes of posho and 20 tonnes of beans, which were distributed to affected families from Thursday last week. Government also provided 150 tauplin for displaced families.

“Some families have more than 10 members and when you give them 20 kilograms of maize flour, it doesn't last long yet they are not working,” Ms Emily Madoi, the Deputy Mayor for Industrial City Division told Monitor on Monday.

Mbale City Mayor Mr Cassim Namugali explained why food distribution has remained slow.

"We have only got Shs1.2million from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to facilitate distribution but it is too little and as a city , we have no money and yet people are in dire need of food and other necessities,”Mr Namugali said.

However, government leaders maintain that relief is being extended to flood victims in several areas.