Mbale headteacher arrested over teaching in lockdown

Police in Mbale City have arrested a school headteacher over conducting lessons during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Tom Namugowa of Good vision primary school in Kilulu Zone, Nabweya Ward in Northern City Division was allegedly found teaching children- contrary to the presidential directive on the closure of all learning institutions.

The suspect and pupils were rounded up in an operation mounted by the Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Mr Ahamada Washaki.

"The Suspect and others still at large were found teaching over 250 pupils. The children were congested in class and not even putting on masks," Mr Washaki observed.

He said the operation to crackdown such errant teachers continues.

"Some of the teachers are teaching pupils in hideouts,’’ he noted.

The Elgon Region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said the suspect currently detained at Mbale Central Police station will be produced in court to answer charges of defying presidential directives.

However, Mr Namugowa had earlier denied the allegations claiming that pupils had come to collect learning materials.

"These pupils are from different schools. We were not teaching them but rather giving out reading materials because their parents said that their children were just idle in their homes," he said.