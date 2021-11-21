Mbale headteacher arrested over teaching in lockdown

Police accuse the headteacher of flouting Covid-19 restrictions. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni last month, said lower institutions of learning (nursery, primary and secondary schools) will resume in January 2022.

Police in Mbale City have arrested a school headteacher over conducting lessons during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.