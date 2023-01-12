Mbale health centre uses one bed to deliver 12 mothers daily

A poorly equipped maternity ward has continued to hinder access to services at Namatala Health Centre IV in Mbale City, this publication has established.

The facility found in Namatala, the largest and most populated slum in Mbale City, has one delivery bed and yet it handles 200 deliveries in a month and between 10 and 12 on a daily basis.

According to Ms Beatrice Kagoye, the senior nursing officer at the health centre, they don’t have a standard maternity ward despite serving a big catchment area.

“The maternity ward we are currently using was a community hall where the elders used to hold their meetings. In 2015, we partitioned it so that we have maternal services in place,” she said on Tuesday.

Ms Kagoye said there is one room that serves as pre and post maternity ward, with only one delivery bed.

“In case of emergencies, we use the family planning laboratory room, especially when expectant mothers deliver at the same time,” she said, adding that the government should come to their rescue.

The health centre, which started operating in 2012, also faces challenges of drug stock outs, lack of medical equipment and has no standby generator, among others.

“We currently don’t have blood transfusion services at the health facility just because we don’t have a standby generator; therefore any emergency that calls for blood services, we refer to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital,” Ms Kagoye said.

The officer-in-charge of the facility, Dr Ketty Naizuli, said they are overwhelmed by patients yet the health centre was supposed to serve a population of about 3,000 people.

“The main challenge we have is lack of enough space and when power goes out, we use a lantern,” she said.

According to a records book seen by this publication, about 56 mothers delivered at the facility in the first nine days of this month.

According to the Mbale City Profiling Report, Namatala has a combination of inhabitants, including Bagisu, Bagwere, Basoga, Iteso, Karimojong, Acholi and Langi, among others.

Ms Sharon Musaki, an expectant mother and a resident, said they have always complained of lack of privacy at the facility.

“We are always congested in one room and this forces nurses to discharge some mothers immediately after birth to create room for others,” she said. Ms Shamira Namagembe, another resident, said expectant mothers sometimes deliver on their own because of lack of enough midwives.

Ms Betty Adokot, a worker at the health centre, also said they are struggling with the issue of garbage.