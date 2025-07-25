Mbale HIV patients decry lack of counsellors at health centres

People living with HIV/Aids in Mbale District have expressed concern over the lack of counselling services at various health facilities where they get their medication.

Mr Peter Mweru, the team leader of the Mbale Network of Young People Living with HIV (MNYPA), said many facilities no longer have counsellors. He said many of the counsellors stopped working after the disbandment of USAID, which was paying them.

Mr Mweru also pointed out that many patients are not achieving viral load suppression, raising concerns about whether treatment is working properly. He criticised the Ministry of Health’s integration policy, saying it has increased stigma and discouraged some patients from seeking treatment.

“Integration does not work for everyone. For example, a student who leaves class to pick up medication may find it hard to wait in line. Some end up abandoning their treatment,” he added.

Another patient, who preferred to remain anonymous, said there are no longer young peer supporters (YAPS) at health facilities to guide and support young people living with HIV/Aids. She said they are often directed to unfamiliar health workers.

“Right now, there is only one place that still does viral load testing. Most of the other facilities no longer provide the service,” she added.

Mr Moses Mugonyi, the Mbale City health officer, admitted that counsellors are few. He said the extra counsellors were paid through a USAID project, but since funding was withdrawn, there was no money to keep them.

“The government is working to recruit more counsellors to avoid future disruptions,” he said. Mr Robert Wadwasi, the HIV coordinator for Mbale District, said they are still struggling to get more people tested. “In the past year, 52 percent of those who tested were repeat testers, showing a challenge in reaching new people,” he said.

He added, “Some people still believe myths about HIV or fear knowing their status. Others feel that if they test and find out they are positive, they will die faster,” he said.

He encouraged people to get tested, saying support is available and that many who started treatment in the 1990s are still alive today.

“We have people who have suppressed HIV and can live for more than 40 years. Knowing your status helps more than staying in the dark,” Mr Wadwasi said.

He also noted that the number of new infections remains higher among females than males, with girls being three times more likely to contract HIV.

Mr James Masaba, the LC5 councillor for Bufumbo Sub-county and health secretary in Mbale, said the region still faces high rates of HIV.

Mr Masaba said the funding cuts that followed the USAID ban under President Trump’s administration had caused setbacks in the war against HIV/Aids He called on the government to increase funding to districts to support the fight against HIV/Aids.

“If we are serious about ending HIV by 2030, we must walk the talk,” he said. Currently, HIV statistics in Mbale District show a prevalence rate of 4.5 percent, with a positivity rate of 1.3 percent. A total of 1,898 patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) had their viral load tested in the past 12 months. Out of these, 1,764 showed viral suppression. The percentage of children born with HIV is between eight percent and 11 percent. Meanwhile, a newly approved twice-a-year injection for HIV prevention has brought hope to the global campaign to end HIV/Aids by 2030. Lenacapavir, developed by Gilead Sciences, was approved in 2022 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating multi-drug-resistant HIV in adults.

