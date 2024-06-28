Mbale industrial park investors complain over taxes, power

Investors operating in Sino–Uganda Mbale Industrial Park have complained over taxes and unstable power supply that they say is affecting production and also damaging equipment.

The park, which was commissioned by President Museveni in 2018, with a total investment portfolio of $600 (Shs2.2 trillion, houses about 48 functional factories on a 619-acre land in Industrial City Division in Mbale City.

The factories produce textile, electronics, tempered glass, cables and electricity meters, lights and other domestic wares like soap and washing powder.

Mr Luku Wang, the assistant chairperson of Sino-Uganda, said the park experiences on a monthly basis, about 15 times of power outage or out-balanced power supply.

“Right now, we are using a temporary power substation of 50 MW from which 25 MW is taken by a cement company next to the park and the industries inside the park can consume another 20 MW and the remaining 5 MW is too little to meet the demand of the ongoing construction projects,” he said, adding that the frequent power outages increase costs of operation.

Mr Zhang said they have waited in vain for government’s pledge to equip the park with a 240 MW substation.

The chairperson of WATU, a Chinese company producing motor vehicle filters, Mr Qingshan Liu, during the inspection of the factory by the Minister of Defence, Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth, yesterday, said the government should provide tax incentives for the automobile factory to flourish.

“We are contributing to the country’s industrial development, so we need government support, especially in the area of taxes. This will enable this factory to grow,” Mr Liu said.

Mr Oboth-Oboth said government has a policy of supporting domestic industries.

“The government is eager to see more factories because apart from creating employment opportunities, there is transfer of skills, which will steer economic development,” he said.

The factory, named NEC-WATU Automobile (U) LTD, is a joint venture between National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and a Chinese company -WATU.

The Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said government was in the final stages of installing a power substation at the park.

She made the remarks during the opening of the regional offices for Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) in the eastern region in Industrial City Division in Mbale City last week.

“We were authorised to fast-track by contracting a company and any time from now will have a mobile substation installed in Mbale Industrial Park to solve the challenge of power outages,” she said.

Ms Nankabirwa also said the government has also embarked on upgrading Mbale-Tororo power line by replacing old wires, poles and major infrastructure to ensure adequate power supply in the eastern region.

Government efforts

The State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite, during the inspection of the park on Tuesday, said factories will reduce dependence on imported goods, improve labour skills, provide employment opportunities and also increase revenue.

Ms Anite said the manufacturers are contributing about 16 percent to the national Gross Domestic Product.

She, however, asked the investors to report any government officers who solicit bribes from them.

“The government has embarked on a serious fight of corruption and we are ready to deal with any officer,” she said.

The Minister of State for Labour, Ms Esther Anyakun, and last week said they have started touring the parks to streamline industrial development with labour administration as a way to bring more workers into the money economy as well as join the social protection bracket.