Mbale leaders bust racket of corrupt Umeme, police officers

A racket of Umeme enforcement and police officers in Mbale City has been uncovered after years of extorting money from locals arrested for illegal power connections.

The racket was bust last week when a whistleblower tipped off the Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Ahamada Washaki, after they convinced two people, who were arrested for allegedly having illegal power connections, to give them Shs1.1 million in exchange for their release.

The incident took place at the Mbale City Central Police Station on October 17.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident but were later released on bond. They are detective Swaliki Mugabi, who is attached to Mbale Central Police Station and the head of Umeme enforcement operations in the region, Mr Geoffrey Elweru.

The suspected electricity thieves, whose money was taken by the Umeme and police officials, were also identified as Mr Ronald Mafabi and Mr Simon Womulila.

They were part of a group of about 25 people who were arrested on October 17 during a Umeme operation against illegal use of power in Gomba Gasawa Town Council in Sironko District.

Mr Mafabi, a catechist at Bugitimwa Catholic Parish, said when they reached the police station, the officers asked for Shs5 million.

He, however, said they were able to convince the officers to lower the money to Shs1.1m.

“We wanted to give them Shs800,000 but they refused. I mortgaged my land to get the money and we gave Mr Mugabi Shs1.1 million in two instalments,” he said.

Many of the other suspects were released on the way to the police station after they parted with money ranging from Shs150,000 to Shs500,000, according to witnesses.

Mr Simon Bwangu, one of the locals who was released after paying Shs180,000, said this was the third time Umeme enforcers had extorted money from them during the operations.

“They have so far conducted three operations, first on December 27, 2019 and then, they came back on June 17, 2021 and now last week but in all those operations, they extorted a lot of money from us,” he said.

During a meeting in the Office of Crime Intelligence at the regional block last week, detective Mugabi, who led the extortion, confessed to the crime and returned the money.

Mr Washaki, who was present at the meeting, ordered for the arrest of the detective and Mr Elweru.

The duo were briefly arrested and detained at Mbale City CPS before they were released on police bond.

Mr Washaki, however, said the officers will be arraigned in court for extortion.

“I directed the police to detain the suspects and exhibit the money. This is a deterrent measure against thieving officers who taint government’s image,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Elweru declined to comment on the matter and told our reporter to contact the Mt Elgon Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika.

Mr Taitika, when contacted on Saturday, said: “I don’t have much details but I can confirm the implicated officers have been handed over to PPSU (Police Professional Standards Unit) for investigations.”

umeme reacts

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Saturday, the Umeme spokesperson, Mr Peter Kaujju, said the investigations against the officers are ongoing.

“If [our officers] ask for money, the locals should report it to the police. All the money goes through the bank and other payment platforms such as mobile money,” he said.

He, however, defended the operations of the Umeme officials, saying they are meant to rid the network of illegal connections.