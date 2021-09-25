Mbale police arrest suspected motorcycle robber

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Mbale City have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected to be part of the notorious gang behind aggravated robberies of motorcycles in Rakai District and other parts of the country.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said that Joram Kaweesa, together with others still at large stole a motorcycle, Reg. No.UFF 026Q from Rakai town.

"Last week the suspect in custody and others still at large stole the motorcycle in Rakai District after pretending to be passengers. They drove to Mbale City to sell it. We managed to track them and arrested one of them on Kumi road in Mbale City. They had already sold the motorcycle at Shs1.2 million," he said.

Mr Taitika added that the suspect, currently detained at Mbale Central Police Station, will be transferred back to Rakai where he committed the crime for further fact-finding.

"It's a big group and we are interrogating Kawesa to tell us about others. He has so far given us good information. We call upon the stakeholders in the boda sector to continue working closely with the police to fight this crime," he said.

According to Police crime report of 2020, at least 349 cases of aggravated robbery of motorcycles were reported compared to 529 cases in 2019, portraying a 34% decrease.

