Mbale policemen poisoned to death, colleague in critical condition

Police in Mbale City have started investigations into alleged suspected food poisoning which claimed the life of a policeman, leaving another officer in critical condition.

It’s alleged that on June 28, 2023 at around 9pm, Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) John Bosco Amenyi and other police officers while on duty (integrated patrol) at Busiu Town Council in Mbale District, went for supper at a yet to be known restaurant.

AIP Amenyi who is attached to the Elgon region Field Force Unit (FFU) and police driver Corporal Patrick Komaketch Mark,40, ordered for food while other officers asked for chapati.

Elgon Regional police spokesperson SP Rogers Taitika said AIP Amenyi died on Saturday while Corporal Komaketch is currently admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

According to SP Taitika, the condition of the deceased worsened before he was rushed to Mbale General Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

“It is alleged that the orders of the deceased and the driver were delayed. After the meal, they continued with work until the morning of June 29, 2023,” he said.

He added: “But at around 9am, the deceased started feeling stomach pain and fever. He went to Elgon Laboratory in Mbale City for a medical checkup and he was put on malaria treatments."

Police note that the driver went back for duty with his colleagues but also started experiencing symptoms similar to those of the deceased at around noon.

“He rushed to Busiu Health Centre IV for medication. The medics immediately put him on first aid. He started experiencing diarrhoea and was driven back and admitted at Mbale Police Health Centre III but his condition worsened and he was referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital,” SP Taitika explained.

Samples have been picked from the policemen for submission to the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) in Wandegeya, Kampala.