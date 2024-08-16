Mbale principal human resource officer in trouble over fraud

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has directed the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mbale District to cause the principal human resource officer to appear before the Mbale District service commission for appropriate disciplinary action over irregular salary payment.

The principal human resource officer, Mr Anthony Wabomba is, among other things, accused of reinstating the terminated teacher on the district’s payroll contrary to the guidelines.

The letter signed by Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, Deputy IGG and addressed to CAO Mbale, indicates that Mr James Khaemba, a grade three teacher at Nabumali Boarding School, was terminated by the District Service Commission (DSC) for absconding from duty on April 1, 2017 under min 172/2017 but Mr Wabomba irregularly reinstated him on the district’s payroll in September 2017.

“Although payments to Mr Khaemba had ceased in April 2017, Mr Wabomba irregularly reinstated him on the district’s payroll in September 2017. This resulted in the payment of a total of Shs8,573,997 as salary for two and a half years from September 2017 to march 2020 causing financial loss to the district in breach of section f-r paras 4 and 5 (k) of the public service standing orders 2021,”the letter reads in part.

Ms Twinomugisha also directed to cause Mr Wabomba to appear before the Mbale DSC for appropriate disciplinary action within 14 days.

“The CAO is hereby directed to cause Mr Wabomba to appear before the Mbale District service commission for appropriate disciplinary action. Provide us with an update of the action taken within 14 days from the date of receipt of this letter copied to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local government.