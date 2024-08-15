Mbale pupils turn to casual labour over lack of fees

Pupils, especially from poor families in Mbale District in Bugisu sub-region, are dropping out of school over failure to pay extra fees in government-aided schools.

Several pupils interviewed by the Monitor revealed that they have resorted to working in people’s homes and gardens to make ends meet.

Although, Universal Primary Education (UPE) was designed to enable children get access free education, some school administrators claim that the funds provided by the government are insufficient to cover operational costs. As a result, they resort to charging parents additional fees to bridge the gap.

Last week, about 30 pupils in Primary Two at Bumboi Primary School in Bungokho Sub-county, Mbale District, were reportedly sent home for failure to pay these extra fees. Following the incident, the headteacher of Bumboi Primary School was arrested.

Mr Steven Masiga, the coordinator of Makerere University Mbale Centre, said school management committees in the district connive with head teachers to charge extra fees.

“The biggest problem lies in the law, particularly the Education Act, which establishes boards and school management committees. These committees represent all stakeholders’ interests and make policies that headteachers must implement, including raising school fees or imposing additional charges,” Mr Masiga explained.

President Museveni has on several occasions cautioned schools heads against charging fees in UPE and USE, arguing that such practices undermine his efforts to eliminate illiteracy.

A mini-investigation by Daily Monitor in Mbale District revealed that many UPE schools are charging various fees for different purposes, contrary to government’s guidelines.

Mr Gerald Mafabi, a parent and resident of Bumboi Trading Centre in Bumboi Sub-county, said government should abolish UPE since it is no longer being properly implemented.

“They use other means to extort money from us including payment for meals and development fees,” he said.

For two decades now, there has been a lack of a clear feeding programme in UPE schools, causing massive drop-outs and absenteeism.

Ms Mary Goretti Nelima, the headteacher of Bumboi Primary School, who was arrested by police admitted sending away some pupils for failure to pay a Shs10,000 fee.

“I only sent away Primary Two class to go and remind their parents to pay the PTA money. Although the government guideline doesn’t allow us to charge extra fees, our parents agreed to pay the money,” Ms Nelima said.

The Mbale District Education Officer, Ms Lydia Musungu, acknowledged that the 2008 Education Act allows parents to support their schools financially.

“Parents have mobilised themselves to support their schools. Since parents at various schools like Bumboi started contributing, the performance has improved,” Ms Musungu said, adding that UPE capitation grants were delayed this term.

The Mbale Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Mr James Bwire, said it was unfortunate that pupils are paying contrary to the President’s directive.

“This arrest serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to educational policies and regulations, especially regarding free education under UPE and USE programmes,” he said.

Ms Nelima, was taken to Mbale-Busoba Central Police station where she recorded a statement before being released on police bond.

Ms Asumin Nasike, the Mbale Resident City Commissioner, warned UPE school managers against the vice, adding that they would soon launch an operation to arrest all culprits.