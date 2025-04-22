Mbale’s new obstetric theatre to boost maternal health in Bugisu

Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in Bugisu sub-region, Eastern Uganda, has launched the construction of a new obstetric theatre poised to improve maternal health services in the region.

The construction project, funded by Seed Global Health, is expected to be completed within three months.

The hospital’s acting director, Dr Dan Mwayafu, said the new theatre will reduce the waiting time for mothers.

“This is a big achievement. The obstetric theatre will greatly improve service delivery, especially in handling emergency maternal cases,” Dr Mwayafu said.

He noted that the new facility is expected to reduce congestion and ease pressure on the existing theatre, enabling faster and more efficient care for expectant mothers.

Dr Mwayafu noted that the hospital has been operating with only one theatre, which has been under immense pressure.

"On average, we conduct about 10 cesarean sections a day. This has resulted in delays, especially for emergency cases, since the single theatre is constantly in use. Mothers in critical condition often have to wait, which puts their lives at risk,” Dr Mwayafu said.

Dr Richard Mugahi, Commissioner for Reproductive, Maternal, and Child Health at the Ministry of Health, said the government is addressing the critical challenge of limited theatre space in health facilities.



“With support from our partners, we have launched an expansion project to increase operating space and better serve mothers in need,” Dr Mugahi said.



He explained that the new theatre at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital will accommodate two to three operating beds, a move aimed at improving access to timely surgical interventions and reducing delays that contribute to maternal and neonatal complications.

“We frequently receive mothers in emergencies from neighbouring health centres who end up waiting for care. This new facility will help us respond more quickly and effectively,” Dr Peter Wanyera said.



Ms Dinah Kadodi, the in-charge of the theatre, said the facility receives more than 30 expectant mothers every day.

Ms Kadodi, who also serves as the Assistant Nursing Officer and a midwife, noted that the new facility will play a crucial role in reducing maternal and neonatal mortality caused by delays in accessing timely care.