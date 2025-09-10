Mbale’s popular MC stabbed to death, girlfriend arrested

Police in Mbale City in Bugisu Sub-region have arrested a woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of a popular Master of Ceremonies (MC)

Jonathan Wanambwa, commonly known as MC Gavin, a music MC at Oak Bar and resident of Muyembe Cell, Maluku Ward, Industrial Division in Mbale City, died on Tuesday night after being stabbed during a domestic altercation.

He was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday at around 10pm by his girlfriend, identified as Geraldine Namono.

Namono, who was arrested at the crime scene, is currently detained at Mbale City Central Police Station on murder charges.

According to Mr Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, preliminary findings indicate that the attack was triggered when another woman, identified as Sonia Hellya, visited the deceased at his home.

“Sonia Hellya came to the deceased’s home on his invitation. On entering the house, she found Namono, whom she did not know, seated on the bed. A fracas ensued,” Mr Taitika said.

He added: “When the suspect saw her, she started quarrelling with the deceased. The deceased then instructed her to leave his house. In the struggle that followed, Namono allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him.”

According to police, the deceased raised an alarm after being stabbed, attracting neighbours who intervened and apprehended Namono.

“They found him lying in a pool of blood outside their rented house,” Mr Taitika added.

Neighbours rushed him to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His body is now at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Mr Taitika confirmed that statements are being obtained from eyewitnesses, the scene has been preserved for documentation, and the body is currently at the mortuary for postmortem.

A neighbour, identified only as Munira, said the deceased had spent most of the day indoors and only stepped out later in the evening.

“At around 7pm, a girl came while the security light was off. I asked her what she was waiting for, and she told me she was waiting for Mc Gavin. I invited her to sit at my place until he returned, but she refused. I had never seen her before,” Munira recounted.

“Not long after, I heard someone screaming. When I rushed out, I saw Mc Gavin trying to run toward the gate, but he was bleeding heavily. In the process, he collapsed. I later saw two women — a dark-skinned lady and the brown one I had earlier found outside,” she added.

MC Gavin had been active in the entertainment industry since 2010, starting with hosting high school bashes before moving on to night shows in gardens. At the time of his death, he was an official MC for Oak Bar and Restaurant in Mbale City.

He had also worked as a presenter at a local television station that later closed and collaborated with musicians on a project titled Mbale, My Motherland.

His cousin, Mr Brian Wagongoba, said his death is a huge loss to the family.